Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to avoid suspension, face fine for fight with Myles Garrett: reports

CLEVELAND-- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will be fined for his role in the fight during Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.

He's not expected to receive a suspension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. The amount of the fine has not been determined.

The brawl happened in the last 8 seconds of the Browns 21-7 win. It culminated with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulling off Rudolph's helmet and hitting him in the head.

Garrett is suspended for at least the remainder of the season. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got a one-game suspension and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a three-game suspension. The two teams and the three players were fined.

The league is considering additional discipline against other players, including those who left the sidelines.

The NFL said Garrett will also have to meet with the commissioner's office before it considers reinstatement. His is the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

