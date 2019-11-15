× Spruce up your Thanksgiving table with turkey shaped butter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WJW) — Looking for a way to spruce up your holiday table this Thanksgiving? Keller’s Creamery has released another one of their iconic holiday-themed butter sculptures to accompany your celebratory feast.

The company is selling a turkey shaped salted butter sculpture that will certainly prompt conversation with your dinner guests.

“Family and friends will love Keller’s Creamery Turkey Shaped Butter at your Thanksgiving Dinner. Use the butter as a tasty, creamy accompaniment on bread rolls and many other Thanksgiving dishes,” the company said.

For those interested in replacing the boring stick of butter with this cute bird, it’ll cost you $3.99 per container. The butter is sold in a 4-ounce package, containing 8 tablespoons of butter.

It is on sale in select stores now. Click here to find a participating retailer near you.

The butter sculpture is also being sold on Instacart and at certain Walmart stores.

Keller’s Creamery says they’ll also be releasing a Christmas tree sculpture to accompany that December feast and a bunny-shaped sculpture for Easter.

More on Keller’s Creamery, here.