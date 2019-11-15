Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting involving Cleveland police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving Cleveland police officers.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to a gas station in the 14500 block of Kinsman Rd. just before midnight Friday.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the face.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the suspect was located in the 3700 block of East 142nd Street.

According to Cleveland police, officers say shots were fired when they arrived.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating the gas station shooting.

Members of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on East 142nd Street and will assume the investigation into the officer involved shooting.

None of the people involved has been identified.

