CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Sam Sheppard case led to three different verdicts over 46 years: guilty in 1954, then not guilty in 1966, followed by not innocent at a civil trial in the year 2000 - three decades after Sam Sheppard's death.

Even after his acquittal, Sam Sheppard would not live a long life - at one point, near the end, becoming a professional wrestler.

Here's FOX 8's Bill Sheil with the final installment of his series: "Sam Sheppard: Case Closed."