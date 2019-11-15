Reports: Former Browns WR Antonio Callaway suspended 10 games after losing appeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Former Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway has been suspended for 10 games after losing his appeal for violating the NFL's susbstance abuse policy.

That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Browns’ WR Antonio Callaway lost his appeal and now will be suspended for them next 10 games, regular or post-season, for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

The Browns waived Callaway from their roster Thursday.

Callaway had filed an appeal saying he used a tainted CBD product.

