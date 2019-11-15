Reports: Former Browns WR Antonio Callaway suspended 10 games after losing appeal

Posted 11:07 am, November 15, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Former Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway has been suspended for 10 games after losing his appeal for violating the NFL's susbstance abuse policy.

That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns waived Callaway from their roster Thursday.

Callaway had filed an appeal saying he used a tainted CBD product.

More on the Cleveland Browns here.

See our report filed yesterday on Callaway by clicking the video above.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.