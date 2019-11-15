Police: Ohio couple accused of possessing enough carfentanil to kill up to a million people

HILLIARD, Ohio (WJW) — A couple from Columbus is facing multiple charges after police said they were found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to kill between 850,000 to 1.2 million people.

According to the Hilliard Division of Police, officers arrested 20-year-old Alexis Hennen and 22-year-old Anthony Taylor last week during a drug trafficking investigation.

On Thursday, the department received laboratory results from BCI, which showed the pair had 24.99 grams of carfentanil.

The DEA said cartfentanil is normally used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals. It’s 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Hilliard police also shared photos of the drug bust on Facebook along with a graphic demonstrating just how little of the drug is needed for a fatal dose.

***Watch the video above to learn more about the dangers of carfentanil***