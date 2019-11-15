Police find 26 children behind false wall at Colorado Springs day care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The state has suspended the license for Play Mountain Place day care in Colorado Springs after 26 children were found behind a false wall in the owner’s basement. All of the children are under the age of three.

The owner, 58-year-old Carla Faith, is being investigated. A total of three adult workers were arrested, but those charges were cancelled pending an ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, the department asked the Colorado Springs police to assist with a welfare check at the day care after they received a complaint about the number of children the daycare was housing. When officers arrived, they didn’t find any children.

When they contacted the owner at her residence on the same property, she refused to cooperate. But officers could hear the children inside her home. They eventually found a false wall that led to the basement where they located the children, police officials said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has taken over the criminal portion of the investigation while all licensing matters are being handled by Colorado’s Department of Human Services. The department is also investigating other licensed facilities that are owned by Faith.

Anyone with any information about this case or any others is encouraged to contact the childcare complaint line at 1-800-799-5876.