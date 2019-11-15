Paramedic accused of stealing diamond ring off dead patient’s finger, investigators say

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJW) — A paramedic from Arkansas is accused of stealing a diamond ring from a dead patient.

According to the Sentinel-Record, Lisa Darlene Glaze, 50, was arrested on Monday.

Police said she allegedly cut the ring off the woman’s finger at the hospital and then sold it to a pawn shop for $45.

The victim’s sister was able to eventually get it back and have it appraised.

It was determined to be a 1.7-carat ring valued at nearly $8,000, the news outlet reports.

Glaze is charged with theft and unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawnshop.

The hospital issued the following statement to the Sentinel-Record:

“CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs places a priority on the safety and well being of our patients and our healing ministry is committed to their security while in our care. Upon notification by authorities, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs placed the employee in question on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation. The hospital continues to cooperate with local authorities.”

