Act of kindness: Police officers pay off school lunch debt for students at Georgia high school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — Officers from Cobb County in Georgia are being recognized for their act of kindness.

According to WSB, the Fraternal Order of Police to pay off the lunch debt for students at Pebblebrook High School.

“Here’s the biggest thing about school nutrition: hungry kids can’t learn,” Emily Hanlin said in an interview. She is in charge of food and nutrition services for the Cobb County School District.

The TV outlet reports that 41% of the district qualifies for free or reduced lunches. At the high school, it’s close to 80%.

“We don’t want our students to ever feel like when they come to school, they can’t get a good meal. They can’t eat,” Pebblebrook principal Dana Giles said.

He said they are extremely grateful to the officers for their donation.

“It not only wipes the slate clean for these students but it gets us back to a zero balance, so the next semester, if we’re having to give out free lunches, at least we’re not in the hole doing so,” Giles said.

The officers and FOP plan to give money to every school in the district.

33.899930 -84.564147