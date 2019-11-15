Massive fire erupts after gas line explosion in Pepper Pike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- When a gas line exploded early Friday in Pepper Pike, firefighters did not have to go far to battle it.

The explosion and fire happened around 1 a.m. across the street from the fire station on Shaker Boulevard.

When FOX 8 News crews arrived on scene, massive flames were shooting into the air.

Dominion Gas was on scene by 1:30 a.m. and was working to turn off the gas.

A police officer on the scene told FOX 8 News that crews had working on a gas line in the area. It's unclear if crews were working when the explosion happened.

Several nearby residents were evacuated and sent to the community center. FOX 8 spoke to some residents who said they heard an explosion.

Roads were being closed at Brainard Rd. and South Woodland Rd.

