‘It’s a once in a lifetime’: You can own a piece of Cedar Point history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – You can get a piece of Cedar Point history. Hundreds of items collected by the park are going up for auction Monday at Gray’s Auctioneers on Cleveland’s west side.

“Typically, we have fine art, antiques, jewelry, rugs up for auction every month,” said owner Serena Harragin. “It's not the stuff we normally do, but we went out there, and we saw all this cool stuff.”

A total of 160 auction lots, or pieces, will be available to the public.

Harragin said some are antiques, dating back to the 1800s, that were collected by Cedar Point and displayed in its Town Hall Museum in Frontier Town. Others are arcade games once used in the park.

“I think it will appeal to anyone that's ever been to Cedar Point; I think it also appeals to video, arcade game specialists, people that like to tinker,” Harragin said.

She said bidding starts at $10 up to $100,000 for a 1904 steam fire engine.

Larry Davis, from Cleveland Heights, collects amusement park games and was among those previewing the auction items Friday.

“Never saw anything like this,” Davis said, noting he remembers some of the games from childhood visits to the park. “The first things I like are the games, whether horse racing, football, baseball. That's the kind of thing I would collect.”

Harragin said Cedar Point is planning to put proceeds from the auction toward a new Town Hall Museum to open next year that will focus exclusively on the history of the park, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary.

“This is the first time they've ever auctioned anything off in 150 years,” Harragin said. “It's a once in a lifetime.”

The auction will begin Monday at 11 a.m., and seats can be reserved in advance. Gray’s Auctioneers will be open Saturday and Sunday for people who wish to preview the items.

Auction lots are available for viewing online.