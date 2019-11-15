‘It is embarassing. What I did was foolish’: Myles Garrett plans to address team Friday after ripping off, swinging helmet at Mason Rudolph’s head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The Cleveland Browns won their first back-to-back games this season, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7 in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

But the celebration was marred by an onfield brawl that escalated when DE Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph's helmet, and used it like a weapon and hit him in the head.

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Rudolph could have been critically hurt.

It happened in the final eight seconds of the game.

Garrett pulled Rudolph down with both players grabbing at each other’s heads.

When they got to their feet, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and used it like a club.

Another look at Myles Garrett smashing his own helmet into Mason Rudolph's head pic.twitter.com/Aq57iW5Ird — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Garrett was thrown to the ground by Steelers guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey threw punches and kicked Garrett in the head as players from both sidelines poured onto the field

"It is embarassing. What I did was foolish," Garrett said in the locker room after the game.

He said he would address the team Friday about what happened.

"I hurt my whole team with what I did, and that could come back to bite us."

"It feels like we lost," Browns QB Baker Mayfield responded after the game.

He said he hadn't talked to Garrett at the time.

Here's a better look at #Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey punching and kicking Myles Garrett.pic.twitter.com/tl55IuJWS6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens said Myles is embarassed and so is he.

"That is not who we want to be at the end of the game. That is not who Myles wants to be. That is not who we are going to be."

“He hurt the team. That is all I can say. He hurt the team.”

There is not a precedent for this in the NFL.

In 2006, Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games after he stomped on Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode's head. Haynesworth’s punishment is the longest for on-field behavior in league history.

Rudolph said he was okay after the game.

Reporters asked him when he thought Garrett cross the line.

“Maybe when he took my helmet off and used it as a weapon," he said.

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph's helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That's awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Many say Garrett should be suspended for the rest of the season following the win.

The Browns improved to 4-6 on the season.

They host Miami next week and then travel to Pittsburgh for another game against the Steelers.

