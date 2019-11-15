I-TEAM: Traffic camera ticket sent to wrong driver in Linndale, police chief refuses to answer questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I TEAM discovered yet another ticket sent to the wrong driver from a traffic camera in Linndale, and now the police chief is going to a new extreme to avoid answering our questions about the cameras.

Linndale has become notorious for traffic cameras collecting about a million bucks a year in fines. But, the chief believes he owes you no explanations.

The I-TEAM went to Linndale police to ask about another ticket apparently sent to the wrong driver. We’ve exposed this problem repeatedly before.

Chief Tim Franczak wouldn’t come out from behind a glass barrier.

“No, sir. We don’t do those anymore. We’re no longer giving interviews or statements regarding photo enforcement," he said.

We asked why he’s avoiding questions.

Retired police officer Tom Stewart shared a ticket with us that he said shows a car with a license plate that’s not his.

“The car is similar to mine, that’s not in question. But the license plate is not even close to my license plate," said Stewart.

The I-TEAM has revealed Linndale ticket mistakes even though police have said they review all tickets before they’re sent out.

The Linndale chief has said in the past that he had no idea how many mistakes get made with camera tickets, and we found Linndale has made no effort to find out. A contract calls for the traffic camera company to produce monthly reports on everything involving the tickets, but Linndale said it has never received any reports and never asked for any either.

Nonetheless, after we went to Linndale, Stewart said officials reached out to him and said his ticket has been thrown out.

Still, he wonders how many people pay tickets with mistakes on them.

“It’s just a moneymaker. If the person wasn’t paying attention, they might mail the money," he said.

The silence from the police chief won’t stop the I-TEAM from asking questions about the tickets.

We knocked on the doors of every Linndale Council member. Plus, left messages for the mayor and the law director. No luck getting any comments from them.