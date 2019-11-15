‘I know I have to be accountable for what happened’: Myles Garrett apologizes for actions during brawl at Steelers game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has apologized for his actions at the end of Thursday night's game against the Steelers.

Garrett released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

In the last 8 seconds of the Browns 21-7 win, a fight escalated when Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head.

Garrett t is suspended indefinitely without pay due to his actions during the fight.

The NFL said the Pro Bowler is out for at least the remainder of the regular season and postseason. He must also meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on reinstatement and pay a fine.

It’s the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

Additionally, both teams were fined $250,000. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is also suspended for one game and fined. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a three-game suspension and fine. The NFL said there is additional discipline for other players, including those who left the bench during the fight.

