LIVE BLOG: Freddie Kitchens speaks with media after brawl during Steelers game
WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment hearing underway

Live blog: Freddie Kitchens speaks with media after brawl during Steelers game

Posted 1:26 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, November 15, 2019

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio–  Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will speak to reporters during a conference call on Friday.

(Follow along with our live blog at 1:30 p.m.)

It comes after Cleveland’s 21-7 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was overshadowed by the brawl at the end of the game.

In the final 8 seconds, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it. During the fight, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey punched and kicked Garrett. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pushed Rudolph from behind.

The NFL handed out suspensions: the rest of the season for Garrett, one game for Ogunjobi and three games for Pouncey.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.