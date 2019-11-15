× Live blog: Freddie Kitchens speaks with media after brawl during Steelers game

BEREA, Ohio– Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will speak to reporters during a conference call on Friday.

(Follow along with our live blog at 1:30 p.m.)

It comes after Cleveland’s 21-7 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was overshadowed by the brawl at the end of the game.

In the final 8 seconds, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it. During the fight, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey punched and kicked Garrett. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pushed Rudolph from behind.

The NFL handed out suspensions: the rest of the season for Garrett, one game for Ogunjobi and three games for Pouncey.

