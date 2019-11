Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Jul Big Green says he makes music for everybody.

He brought his upbeat style and positive message to FOX 8 News in the Morning on Friday.

The University of Akron graduate is based out of Cleveland.

He has a new album out called "5am to Midnight."

You have several opportunities to see Jul and his band over the next few weeks.

