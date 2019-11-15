Driver in custody after hitting man and two girls waiting for school bus, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old is in police custody after he allegedly hit a man and his two young daughters who were waiting for the school bus Friday morning.

According to WSB, the driver has been identified as Chris Frachiseur.

He reportedly told deputies that he realized he was “too close to the bus” and decided drive around it instead.

The bus’ lights were flashing at the time.

Deputies told 11Alive Frachiseur went onto the sidewalk and struck a six-year-old girl, a nine-year-old girl and their father.

They were transported to the hospital for their injuries. One of the children is currently in the ICU.

The suspect remains behind bars without bond and is facing multiple charges.