Doctor warns about increase in cases of lice lash among those using eyelash extensions

Optometrists say they’re seeing an increase in cases of lash lice in eyelash extensions, WLS reports.

The lice is also known as Demodex. The lice is similar to head lice and live on hair follicles. Symptoms include itchiness, redness and inflammation.

Dr. Sairah Malik tells WLS it’s caused by lack of cleaning the eyelash extension.

“Generally the idea when you have eyelash extensions is that people are afraid to kind of touch them or wash them because they’re afraid the eyelash will fall out,” she said. “We recommend tea tree base cleanser. Any cleanser that has a diluted form of tea tree, and it is a good idea to use on a daily basis.”

