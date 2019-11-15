CPD: No charges filed against Myles Garrett for helmet attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is not expected to be charged for hitting Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with a helmet in the final seconds of the Thursday Night Football game.

Cleveland PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia tells FOX 8 the person who was hit would have to file a report and that no criminal complaint has been filed.

"...He took my helmet off and used it as a weapon," Rudolph said in the postgame press conference.

Rudolph said he was not hurt.

Rudolph's agent, Tim Younger says the situation is being reviewed.

There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited (@YoungerAssoc) November 15, 2019

"There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly," he tweeted.

In the final eight seconds of the game between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, Garrett had Rudolph on the ground with both players grabbing at each other's heads.

When they stood up, Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head.

Garrett said he made a mistake, but didn't apologize for his actions.

"I made a mistake. I lost my cool," he said.

“A win is a win. I don’t think it is overshadowed by what happens in eight seconds."

Garrett is likely facing a multi-game suspension.

There is no word on when the NFL will issue their decision on the matter.

