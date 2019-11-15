WATCH LIVE: Cold start to the weekend with wind chills in the teens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A weak cold front is pushing through with relatively little fanfare. There is a SMALL chance for a renegade shower or flake before sunrise Saturday, but accumulation is not expected.

Bundle up Saturday morning! It will be a cold start with wind chills in the teens. There could be a couple lake effect flurries near the lake shore and the islands, otherwise, dry conditions should prevail with milky sunshine.

A series of weak weather systems is expected next week with small chances of precipitation. The next notable chance is on Thursday. This time, rain showers are expected. At this point, snow is not on the weather menu until Friday afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: