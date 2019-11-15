× CMSD CEO recommends delaying closure of Collinwood High School

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon is recommending Collinwood High School remain open for at least another year.

Last month, Gordon released a plan that would close aging facilities, those that underperform academically or do not have enough students enrolled. Those include kindergarten through eighth-grade schools Michael R. White, Case, Iowa-Maple and Willow, as well as these high schools: Jane Adams, Martin Luther King Jr. and Collinwood.

On Friday, Gordon said he’s asking the community to form a Friends of Collinwood High School group to create strategies for student retention, identify business partners and develop manufacturing career pathways.

“This recommendation reflects the strong desire of community stakeholders in the Greater Collinwood community to pursue innovative options to keep the campus viable,” Gordon said.

He also withdrew his recommendation to phase out and close New West Tech.

“While my team and I examined alternative options for co-locating this model with another program, we found no options that will maintain the integrity of the program without adversely impacting other schools. I will therefore recommend continuing New Tech West in its current location to continue its progress on academic growth and enrollment viability,” Gordon said.