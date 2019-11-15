× Cleveland police look to add to their force

CLEVELAND- (WJW)–The City of Cleveland is looking to add to their police force.

The enrollment will run until December 12, 2019.

Police Chief Calvin D. Williams said, “We are looking for applicants who reflect the diversity of our Cleveland neighborhoods,” said Police Chief Calvin D. Williams. “The Division is seeking those who want to make a difference in the lives of others with the strength of character and compassion it takes to be successful as a police officer.”

Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police receive full medical coverage, vacation time, holiday time, sick time, a clothing allowance and more.

There are currently 1,600 sworn members employed with the Cleveland Division of Police.

“Public service is an honorable profession and it is the greatest opportunity to impact the lives of individuals, families and communities,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “Those who choose to serve as police officers have the important duty of not only keeping our residents safe in times of trouble but also building positive mutually beneficial relationships that will make our neighborhoods safer in the long-run.”

All applicants must also complete an electronic examination and a physical agility test consisting of pushups, sit-ups and running a mile and a half.

To apply for the Patrol Officer position, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cleveland. For more info, contact the recruitment team at (216) 623-5233.