Chatanooga zoo announces successful hatching of critically endangered turtles

CHATANOOGA, Tn. (WJW) — The Chatanooga Zoo is excited to announce the successful hatching of Roti Island Snake-necked Turtles, which are critically endangered.

“This is a great step towards our efforts to help conserve this species in the wild,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

The mother, Nessie, came to the zoo back in June from the Columbus Zoo.

She was placed with a male for breeding and laid a clutch of eggs in her new habitat this August.

The zoo said this is the first one of her eggs to hatch. There are three more healthy eggs that expected to hatch as well.