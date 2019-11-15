WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment hearing underway

Browns Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely, Larry Ogunjobi out one game for fight

Posted 12:04 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, November 15, 2019

Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is suspended indefinitely without pay for Thursday night’s fight during the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

The NFL said the Pro Bowler is out for at least the remainder of the regular season and postseason. He must also meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on reinstatement and pay a fine.

It’s the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

Both teams were fined $250,000. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is also suspended for one game and fined. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a three-game suspension and fine. The NFL said there is additional discipline for other players, including those who left the bench during the fight.

In the last 8 seconds of the Browns 21-7 win, a fight escalated when Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head.

“It is embarrassing. What I did was foolish,” Garrett said in the locker room.

