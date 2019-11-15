Big Foot spotting: Local realtor gets creative to help Ravenna family sell home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Big Foot spotting! Two local homeowners and their realtor have recruited the iconic creature for help in selling their home.

Shauna Bailey, of Century 21 Goldfire Reality, says she was looking for a way to spice up her own listing when she came up with the idea.

She and her husband are selling a lot of vacant land in Newton Falls and it had been on the market for awhile. Around Halloween she purchased a Big Foot costume, had her husband dress up and took some photos to promote the property.

Her clients, Mike and Shelly Mowen, of Ravenna, liked the idea and asked Bailey if they could include Big Foot in their own listing. Obviously she said yes.

Bailey says she has received a fun and positive response from potential buyers. However, some said they were startled as they scrolled through the photos; they weren't expecting to see Big Foot creeping around a Northeast Ohio home.

Bailey is holding an open house at the Mowen's Hattrick Road home on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

All are encouraged to stop by and check out the 2.88 acre property where Big Foot was spotted enjoying a cup of coffee and reading his morning newspaper.

The home features three bedrooms, an attached one-car garage, deck and a fenced in yard. Plus, the family recently made multiple improvements to the home. Click here for the complete property listing.

Click here for more on Bailey's vacant lot.

**All photos in this story were provided to FOX 8 by Shauna Bailey**