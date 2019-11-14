LIVE: GroundFOX is patrolling for slick spots

Wind chills start us off in the teens, but temps will warm above freezing

Posted 4:59 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02AM, November 14, 2019
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It’s going to be another cold start Thursday morning!

Lots of wind chills in the teens

It’s looking like a slightly warmer day for Thursday, but wind chills will barely make it above freezing.

If you’re tailgating and heading to the Browns game make sure to bundle up! The wind chill will be in the low-mid 20s with temps in the low 30s for the Muni-Lot Pre-game fun, and falling into the upper 20s by gametime. Go Brownies!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.