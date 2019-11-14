Walmart drops 2019 Black Friday ad for holiday shoppers

The holidays are just around the corner. While some are preparing for a Thanksgiving feast, many retailers are hoping to catch the eye of shoppers with show-stopping deals on hot-ticket items.
Walmart dropped its Black Friday advertisement Thursday.
Doors open at stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Customers can also shop the entire day online, according to BestBlackFriday.com.
Some of the highlights:
— Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $148
— Philips 65-inch Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278
— Instant Pot 6 Quart Duo for $49
— Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) – 38 mm for $129