Walmart drops 2019 Black Friday ad for holiday shoppers

The holidays are just around the corner. While some are preparing for a Thanksgiving feast, many retailers are hoping to catch the eye of shoppers with show-stopping deals on hot-ticket items.

Walmart dropped its Black Friday advertisement Thursday.

Doors open at stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Customers can also shop the entire day online, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Some of the highlights:

— Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $148

— Philips 65-inch Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278

— Instant Pot 6 Quart Duo for $49

— Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) – 38 mm for $129

For the entire ad, click here.