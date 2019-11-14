VIDEO: Customers, employees work together to catch deer causing mayhem in Wooster Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — A deer took a wild stroll through a local Walmart Supercenter on Wednesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the deer entered the Wooster store around 3:30 p.m.

Video, provided by FOX 8 viewers Bert Moore and Matthew Zimmerly, shows the animal causing commotion and mayhem as it journeys through the shopping center.

Customers and employees worked together to tackle the deer and safely removed it from the premises.

Wooster police say they did not respond to the scene.