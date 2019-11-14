Unseasonably chilly overnight, partly-sunny skies for your Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A quiet, albeit unseasonably chilly night is on the way for Cleveland. Overnight lows will be in the 20-25° range with partly to mostly cloudy skies. You may get a glimpse of the two-nights-past-full Beaver Moon of November with leaky moonrays penetrating the cloud cover.

Friday looks quiet as well. Highs will be chilly again! We won’t make it much past the mid/upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. Grab a nice warm jacket on the way out the door.

This looks to be the coldest November period in 5 years!

