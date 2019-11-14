University Hospitals free car seat fitting stations

(WJW) - University Hospitals has car seat fitting stations available for parents Monday through Friday.
Call (216)844-2277 to schedule and appointment.
Here are the locations:
UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
Adelbert Rd. Visitor Parking Garage
2121 Adelbert Rd., Cleveland
Monday through Friday, 12 to 3 p.m.
UH Ahuja Medical Center
3999 Richmond Rd., Beachwood
Tuesday & Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Fairview Park Fire Department
20777 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park
First Monday of each month, 4 to 7 p.m.