Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Garfield Heights High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Garfield Heights City Schools report a student has been arrested for bringing a weapon to school.

It happened at the high school Thursday morning.

According to the school, they received a report a student may be carrying a weapon.

The school reports the student was searched and a weapon was found.

The school says Garfield Heights Police were on hand to ensure student safety.

Garfield Heights City Schools did not say what type of weapon the student brought into the building.

The student has not been identified.