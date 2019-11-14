Starbucks offering buy one, get one free deal today

Starbucks fans are in for a double treat Thursday.

The coffee chain is rolling out a buy one, get one free deal offering a free drink to customers who buy one that’s at least a grande size.

To get the deal, customers have to be at a participating store between 2 and 7 p.m., and you have to place your order through the Starbucks app.

The offer includes both traditional favorites and holiday specials, such as the egg not latte and peppermint mocha.

The deal is part of the company’s happy hour promotion that’s available on select Thursdays.

