Show Info: November 14, 2019

Hassle free Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner made easy! You cook the turkey and Partake Kitchen in Medina will handle all the sides.

Holiday rivalry

Show your sports spirit this holiday season with NFL themed gifts from Wendell August Forge.

Anniversary party

You’re invited to a celebration Friday night at Upcycle Parts Shop in Cleveland. From 4-8:30p the shop will be filled with craft opportunities, live music, refreshments and more.

Financial state of mind

Dave Mortach of Mortach Financial dropped by the studio to talk about the benefits of annuities. www.MortachFinancial.com

Something old is something new

From one memorable occasion to another. Local seamstress, Laura’s Dress Shoppe, turns wedding gowns into children’s dresses.

Pizza party!

With the holidays coming up, you will be doing a lot of cooking. Take the night off and grab a pizza at Guiseppe’s Pizza in Green.

Holiday celebration

Don’t miss your chance to see The Nutcracker at Playhouse Square. It’s presented by the Cleveland Ballet. Limited tickets remain.

Holiday beauty gala

Dillard’s in Beachwood Place invites you to a Holiday Beauty Gala this Saturday. It’s an all-day event with special sales, appetizers and more. If you plan to go, RSVP by calling 216-464-6000.

Storm damage

Paul Davis Restoration specializes in damage control and can help when disaster, like fallen trees, strike your home.



Broadway in Cleveland

Tony Award winning musical The Band's Visit is now on stage at Playhouse Square. The show's producer grew up in northeast Ohio.