From one memorable occasion to another. Local seamstress, Laura’s Dress Shoppe, turns wedding gowns into children’s dresses.
Seamstress turns wedding dresses into children`s gowns
-
Show Info: November 14, 2019
-
A new wildfire has forced the evacuation of the Reagan Presidential Library
-
Groom sexually assaulted a bridesmaid days before getting married, police say
-
Costco has a ‘grate’ deal on a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
-
A year after deadly crash, NTSB issues limo safety recommendations
-
-
Nursing home sued after video shows staff taunting elderly woman
-
Wedding guests subdued suspect after shooting broke out inside New Hampshire church, police chief says
-
‘These gals take the cake!’ Bride’s and groom’s four grandmothers were flower girls at wedding
-
Show Info: October 8, 2019
-
Clergyman, bride identified as victims shot during wedding at New Hampshire church
-
-
Cavs Jordan Clarkson hops into couple’s wedding photos at Cleveland park
-
Newlyweds ask for donations to local animal shelter instead of wedding gifts
-
4 cited after fight breaks out at Solon wedding reception