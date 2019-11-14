Score a free curly fry Friday at Arby’s thanks to your Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanks to your Cleveland Browns, you can get free curly fries at Arby’s on Friday.

“A Browns interception means a free small curly fry!” the team tweeted Thursday night.

A Browns interception means a free small curly fry! Don't forget to pick up yours at @Arbys tomorrow! Participating locations » https://t.co/zctc8mb69C pic.twitter.com/QYRFDdqrYC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2019

Anytime the Browns get an interception during any home or away game this season, you can pick up a free small curly fries the next day at your nearest participating Arby’s restaurant. All you need to do is mention the interception.

So, who is responsible for your free treat tomorrow?

Well, in the second quarter on the match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, cornerback Denzel Ward tipped the ball and safety Morgan Burnett was there for the interception. Unfortunately, the Browns were unable to capitalize as Austin Seibert missed the field goal.

Similarly, in the third quarter, linebacker Joe Schobert intercepted Mason Rudolph. It did not result in a Browns score.

Regardless, you can score your free fry at participating Arby’s locations. Limit one fry per guest.

Click here to find one near you.

Click here for the latest coverage on the Browns vs. Steelers game.