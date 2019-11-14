WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, several injured in California school shooting

Photos show semi crash that shut down I-90 in Avon for hours

AVON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Avon Police Department on Thursday released photos of the crash that shut down a portion of I-90 eastbound for hours beginning Wednesday evening.

It happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday when a semi truck carrying U.S. mail was involved in a crash. Police said a semi driver hit another semi truck. That truck was unoccupied, but full of U.S. mail.

Police said the unoccupied truck caught fire and spilled fuel.

The semi driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The area was reopened Thursday before noon.

