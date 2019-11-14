× Pepper Pike police remind drivers to slow down after teen is injured in serious crash

PEPPER PIKE- The Pepper Pike Police Department has a reminder to drivers out and about during the wintry conditions after a serious early morning accident.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a 17-year-old teen was traveling east on Shaker Blvd when he suddenly veered into the other lane, hit a truck in the westbound lane and then a tree.

Pepper Pike Police say the young man, who according to witnesses, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car, is lucky to be alive.

The teen suffered minor injuries.

The Pepper Pike Police Department said in their Facebook post, getting a late slip is not worth your life or putting other drivers’ lives at risk. “Slow down, wear your seatbelt and pay attention to the road.”