WATCH LIVE: At least 6 hurt in Southern California high school shooting

Pepper Pike police remind drivers to slow down after teen is injured in serious crash

Posted 10:56 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, November 14, 2019

Early morning accident on Shaker Blvd 11/14/19 courtesy: Pepper Pike Police

PEPPER PIKE- The Pepper Pike Police Department has a  reminder to drivers out and about during the wintry conditions after a serious early morning accident.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a 17-year-old teen was traveling east on Shaker Blvd when he suddenly veered into the other lane, hit a truck in the westbound lane and then a tree.

Pepper Pike Police say the young man, who according to witnesses, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car, is lucky to be alive.

The teen suffered minor injuries.

The Pepper Pike Police Department said in their Facebook post, getting a late slip is not worth your life or putting other drivers’ lives at risk. “Slow down, wear your seatbelt and pay attention to the road.”

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.478598 by -81.475853.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.