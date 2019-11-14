× OBJ’s week 11 pregame cleats on sale now

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s Week 11 pregame cleats are now available for you to buy, while supply lasts.

According to Nike, OBJ had the cleats tailor-made for him, by him.

This version of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat is inspired by Nike’s iconic footwear designs and prints over the years.

The white cleat incorporates a kit with four interchangeable Swoosh options and four interchangeable OBJ hieroglyphics patches for the sleeve.

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat released online at nike.com and on select retailers’ websites at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, in conjunction with the start of the Cleveland Browns’ home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dick Sporting Goods, one of the retailers selling the shoes, says they allow you to “channel your inner game changing receiver.” Adding that they were “inspired by one of the flashiest players in the league” and “will provide you with both the look and enhanced tech to make you stand out on the field.”

