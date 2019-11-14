LIVE: President Trump holds first rally since impeachment hearings began; likely addressing Thursday’s school shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Louisiana’s Bossier City Thursday evening in the face of another school shooting and impeachment hearings.

This is the first rally the president has held since beginnings of public hearings in the inquiry.

The president’s rally also comes just hours after a 16-year-old student shot five classmates and then himself at a California high school Thursday morning. It’s unclear if they had any relationship, and a motive is unknown. The FBI says there’s no reason to believe he was acting on behalf of a group or ideology or that there were any conspirators. The shooter is in grave condition.

Amidst these controversial events, the president also returns to Louisiana to try to oust the state’s Democratic governor.

Although Louisiana is a deep-red state President Trump only won by 20 percentage points and the gubernatorial contest has reached its final days ahead of Saturday’s election as a tossup. Democrat John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term against little-known Republican political donor Eddie Rispone.

The Bossier City rally is near prime territory to reach out to backers of Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, the primary’s third-place finisher. Both Edwards and Rispone are targeting Abraham’s voters, knowing those 317,000 people can help decide the race’s outcome. Abraham endorsed Rispone and will appear at the rally with Trump.

Louisiana has the last of three Southern governor’s races this year, all targets of intense interest from the GOP and Trump. While Republicans kept the seat in Mississippi, they lost Kentucky’s governorship — with Republican Matt Bevin conceding the race Thursday.

Smarting from the Kentucky outcome, Trump has turned his focus to Louisiana and defeating Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor. Thursday’s event will be the president’s third in the state’s gubernatorial competition, with an anti-Edwards event in the primary, and now two pro-Rispone rallies in the runoff.

