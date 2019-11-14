× I-Team investigates theft in office as woman is charged, accused of stealing public money

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a woman has been indicted for stealing over $150,000 of public money while working for Cuyahoga County.

Ramonia Garrison is facing a series of charges including aggravated theft and theft in office.

The I-Team recently revealed the investigation.

County officials said Garrison worked for the Department of Children and Family Services.

They suspected she had altered records to allow her to collect the money.

Another county employee noticed something wasn’t right and alerted supervisors.

The county said Garrison resigned after the investigation came to light.

Meantime, Cuyahoga County prosecutors also indicted Antwan Wilcox on charges of complicity and receiving stolen property.

The two people indicted go to court November 27 to begin answering the charges.