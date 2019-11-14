I-Team exclusive video shows Browns fans left stranded on a train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- RTA has released video to the FOX 8 I-Team showing the moment the power went out on an RTA train leaving Browns fans stranded after a recent game, and we’re investigating what’s being done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

A rapid train went dark on the Waterfront Line after a Sunday night Brown’s game.

And the security video from the train gives us the first look at what happened.

You hear a buzz and see the main lights go out.

Initially, fans didn’t react much, but then they did.

One man can be heard saying, “Baker Mayfield’s playing with the breakers at Browns Stadium.”

Another says, “Open the doors. Either give us the power or let us off the …train.”

Earlier, a passenger showed us cell phone video of riders losing patience. No air conditioning. And it seemed, no hope.

Stranded passengers even saw other trains pass by on the next track inches away. And they got little explanation from the crew.

Riders finally walked back to the West 3rd Street station.

This week, the I-Team went to RTA.

The agency admits it could’ve done better handling things on the train and off of it.

Floun’say Caver said, “But our goal is that operator is gonna provide that on-ground information to the customer. And the folks who are outside are going to figure out how best to alleviate the situation.”

RTA says that train lost power because it lost contact with overhead power lines, and it didn’t have enough speed to coast until it connected again. So, RTA says, it’s taking steps to make sure train operators know what they need to do passing through that section of track every time. That should guarantee the same problem doesn’t happen again.

Floun’say Caver said, “We’re confident that this situation will not happen again.”

RTA also says if anything like this ever does happen again the agency will also post messages on social media for customers to know what’s happening and what to expect next.