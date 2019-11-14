I-90 eastbound in Avon impacted after semi crash leaves mail scattered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio (WJW) - I-90 eastbound between State Route 83 and 611 closed for more than 12 hours when a semi truck carrying U.S. mail was involved in a crash.

The crash happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m.

Avon police say the semi driver had hit another semi truck that was unoccupied.

The unoccupied truck was full of U.S. mail.

Avon police say the unoccupied truck caught fire and spilled fuel.

The truck hauling the mail is being towed from the scene, but the mail also had to be collected.

The semi driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All but one lane of I-90 eastbound remained closed Thursday morning.