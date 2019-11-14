House of Blues Cleveland will provide Thanksgiving meal for those in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – House of Blues Cleveland is carrying on a special tradition.

They’re offering a free meal to people in need on Thanksgiving Day.

They’ve done it for 15 years.

The tradition was started by the orginal House of Blues in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1992.

House of Blues volunteers will offer the free buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 28.

It will be held at the House of Blues in the Music Hall at 308 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

There will also be live music from Nu Covenant.

