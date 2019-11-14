Fox Recipe Box: Warm Creamy Corn Dip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When the temperatures dip, you want comfort food. Look no further than Lee Ann Miller’s warm creamy corn dip.

Our favorite country (and friend of Walnut Creek Cheese) stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share this easy and delicious recipe.

Warm Creamy Corn Dip

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

4 oz. cream cheese

3 cups canned corn, drained

4 oz. can of fire roasted diced green chiles

1-1/2 to 2 jalapeno peppers, diced

1 green onion, sliced thin

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon salt

ground pepper

hot sauce- sprinkled over top to taste

fresh parsley- chopped

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, melt butter and sauté green onion. Add cream cheese and melt together and stir until smooth. Add in corn, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, hot sauce, salt, pepper and stir to combine. Add cheese and stir until melted. Sprinkle with hot sauce (optional). Top with fresh chopped parsley. Serve warm with corn chips.