FOX 8 FOX Trot special auction: Own a piece of the FOX 8 set

(WJW) The FOX 8 FOX Trot may be over, but we’re giving you one more chance to help support the worthwhile cause.

If you’re the top bidder, you’ll get a one of a kind collectible to go with it The auction is open right now for an autographed FOX 8 set piece from our old studio.

The wooden logo is signed by every anchor, reporter, and metrologist here at FOX 8.

Plus, you’ll get Bill Martin’s personal travel buddy, Jerome the Gnome, who went with Bill and his wife on their trip to France.

The auction is open for bids right now. 100% of the proceeds go directly to ‘Stand up to Cancer.’

The auction ends next Thursday, November 21.

To place your bid click here.