0-16. The Browns' winless season of 2017 will forever be linked to head coach Hue Jackson -- painful for Browns fans and for Jackson and his family, as well.

For the first time on Cleveland television, Hue and his wife, Michelle, are talking about life after Cleveland and a battle with depression.

**FOX 8's Kristi Capel has the story in the video, above**