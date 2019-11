Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — First responders in Euclid freed a deer that was pinned in a fence Thursday afternoon.

According to Euclid Fire Department, police and firefighters were called to home on Beckford Avenue.

They say the baby deer's mother was watching nearby, waiting to be reunited with her fawn.

Watch video of the rescue above, courtesy of EFD Capt. Chris Caimi.