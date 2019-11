Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting veterans this month as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring Bert Szabo.

He was recently inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Bert left Ohio University to serve in WWII.

After he was discharged from the Army, he earned degrees in agriculture and plant pathology.

He was hired as the Summit County Metro Parks first full-time naturalist until 1991.

