Cleveland police issue alert for missing and endangered 12-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police have issued a missing and endangered alert for a 12-year-old boy who never returned from school Wednesday.
Christapher Walker also has some medical issues.
According to a report, Walker left for school from his home in the 17000 block of Parkmount Ave. Wednesday.
According to school staff, the child was seen around 2:30 p.m. at Newton D. Baker school.
Walker was not on the bus ride home.
If you have any information that can help, call police.
41.430798 -81.818113