Cleveland police issue alert for missing and endangered 12-year-old

Posted 5:13 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14AM, November 14, 2019

Christapher Walker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police have issued a missing and endangered alert for a 12-year-old boy who never returned from school Wednesday.

Christapher Walker also has some medical issues.

According to a report, Walker left for school from his home in the 17000 block of Parkmount Ave. Wednesday.

According to school staff, the child was seen around 2:30 p.m. at Newton D. Baker school.

Walker was not on the bus ride home.

If you have any information that can help, call police.

