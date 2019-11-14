Cleveland family reunited with missing potbelly pig 1 month after it was stolen from their backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A little girl has been reunited with her beloved potbelly pig after it was missing for almost a month.

Last month a family reached out to FOX 8 after Larva, a 16-month-old pig, was stolen from their backyard on West 50th Street in Cleveland.

San Pedro Garcia said someone cut through the fence surrounding the property, destroyed the gate to the pig's enclosure and even stole all of their bales of hay.

The pig was his 9-year-old daughter Eulalia’s favorite pet. The family rescued her as a piglet after a neighbor moved out and left her behind.

The family plead, asking the person who took the pig to please return her. He had previously said the family would retrieve the pig with no questions asked. They just wanted her back.

On Thursday night Garcia called FOX 8 with wonderful news — Larva had been found and returned to their family late that evening.

The Garcia family says they're happy to be reunited with Larva and thank everyone who shared their story.

